Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LIF. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Life360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life360 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Life360 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Life360

Life360 Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. Life360 has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.44.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In related news, Director Brit Morin sold 47,584 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $2,909,285.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,663.88. This trade represents a 64.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $284,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 312,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,250. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,111. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Life360 by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 53.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 94,679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Life360 by 320.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 418,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Life360 by 2,816.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,493 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.