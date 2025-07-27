North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.17.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NOA opened at C$21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$563.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$18.83 and a 52-week high of C$31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$247,400.00. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

