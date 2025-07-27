Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 34,473 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.38.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
