Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $923.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Stratasys by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

