SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 63,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 58,673 shares.The stock last traded at $38.07 and had previously closed at $38.40.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $730.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

