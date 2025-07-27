abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 45,851 shares.The stock last traded at $142.65 and had previously closed at $143.95.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.27.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.