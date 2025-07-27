Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Volcon Price Performance

Shares of VLCN opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Volcon has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $171.52.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($7.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 294.90% and a negative net margin of 586.33%.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

