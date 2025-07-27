Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRU shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.40%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Colin Strem bought 4,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,757.20. Also, Senior Officer Susan Nagy bought 2,350 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.84 per share, with a total value of C$30,174.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $812,206. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

