AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of AU opened at $50.22 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Recommended Stories
