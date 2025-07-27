World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.83 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The firm has a market cap of $867.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.41. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $177.25.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 14 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in World Acceptance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
