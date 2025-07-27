World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

World Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.83 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The firm has a market cap of $867.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.41. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $177.25.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $389,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,174.02. This trade represents a 33.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,250. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $548,875. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in World Acceptance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.