Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Red Cat has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $15.27.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Cat will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Red Cat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

In related news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 100,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $672,070.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 387,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,881.50. This trade represents a 20.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph David Freedman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,966.20. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,309 shares of company stock worth $2,635,570. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red Cat by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Red Cat by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 61,615 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.