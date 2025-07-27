Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Red Cat Price Performance
Shares of RCAT stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Red Cat has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $15.27.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Cat will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Red Cat
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red Cat by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Red Cat by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 61,615 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
