Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $150.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

