Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.9%

Ryanair stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ryanair by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,158.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

