Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

NASDAQ:SDST opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Stardust Power has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.11.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Stardust Power will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo Cortegoso sold 173,610 shares of Stardust Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $32,985.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,006,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,257.04. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 160,450 shares of Stardust Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $30,485.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 598,655 shares in the company, valued at $113,744.45. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,140 shares of company stock worth $93,724 in the last three months. 55.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 340,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.59% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

