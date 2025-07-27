Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $35.61 on Friday. Towne Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Towne Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Towne Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Towne Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Towne Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Towne Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Towne Bank by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Towne Bank by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Towne Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

