Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $48.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Tenaris had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $12,594,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $3,141,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 4,369.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

