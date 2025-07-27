Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives $93.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,110 shares in the company, valued at $59,248,435.80. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $1,287,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $19,346,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 132,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $9,872,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $6,118,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $5,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI stock opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $69.99 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.76 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

