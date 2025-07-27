IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

IonQ Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $2,078,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,518,698.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $292,877.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,594.46. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,191,850 shares of company stock worth $360,519,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

