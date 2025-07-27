Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 23.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in PPL by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 13.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. PPL Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

