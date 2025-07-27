Dorian LPG (LPG) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 1st. Analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Dorian LPG's quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 75,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

