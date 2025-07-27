Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.38 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.