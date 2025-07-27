Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 87,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $76.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

