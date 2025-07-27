Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLF shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

NYSE:CLF opened at $11.44 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

