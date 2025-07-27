Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 398.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 40.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

