Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 775 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

