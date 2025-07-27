Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 87 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,981,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6,358.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSD opened at $265.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.77 and a 1 year high of $276.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.82.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

