Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 228,857 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 281,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $76.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $429.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

