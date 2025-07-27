Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBLA shares. B. Riley raised Taboola.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.34 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 20,083 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $75,311.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,872,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,771,413.75. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

