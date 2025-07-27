155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

