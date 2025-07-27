Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) vs. Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Critical Contrast

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) and Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro and Woolworths Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 14.51 Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 9.89

Analyst Recommendations

Woolworths Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Metro and Woolworths Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 1 0 2.50 Woolworths Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Woolworths Group has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.21%. Given Woolworths Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than Metro.

Dividends

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and Woolworths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Metro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metro beats Woolworths Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro



Metro Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries. It also manufactures ready-to-eat meals, salads, dips, pastries, pies, breads, and cakes; generic drugs under Pro Doc trademark; and provides online grocery shopping services. In addition, the company offers its private label food products under Irresistibles, Selection, Our Harvest Best, Lucky Koi, Life Smart, Adonis, Phoenicia, and Premiere Moisson brands; and private label drug products comprising beauty and cosmetic products, over-the-counter medications, and personal care products, sold under the Personnelle brand name. It operates a network of food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Adonis, Super C, Marché Richelieu, Marché Ami, Première Moisson, Les 5 Saisons, and Food Basics, as well as drugstores primarily under the PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Santé, PJC Santé Beauté, Brunet, Brunet Plus, Brunet Clinique, Clini Plus, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Woolworths Group



Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks, and provides services to retail customers in New Zealand. BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. The Other segment operates Quantium and MyDeal retail stores The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

