Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other Archer Aviation news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,016,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $659,567.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 711,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,709.75. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,519 over the last three months. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,275,000 after buying an additional 3,249,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,908,000 after acquiring an additional 724,736 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,709,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,301,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 615,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACHR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

