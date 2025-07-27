Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $4.35 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,319,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 319,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 543,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 595,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

