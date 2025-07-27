Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 121,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 223.64%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

