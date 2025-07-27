Financial Contrast: RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) and Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) and RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and RiT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden 8.35% 22.28% 8.23% RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Belden and RiT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 0 0 4 0 3.00 RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Belden currently has a consensus target price of $132.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Belden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Belden is more favorable than RiT Technologies.

98.8% of Belden shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Belden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of RiT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Belden and RiT Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.46 billion 2.06 $198.43 million $5.18 24.79 RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Belden has higher revenue and earnings than RiT Technologies.

Summary

Belden beats RiT Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belden

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations; and end-to-end fiber and copper network systems. This segment serves commercial real estate, education, financial, stadiums and venues, military installations, and broadband and wireless service providers, as well as data centers, governments, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment offers network infrastructure and digitization solutions; secure networks for the digitization and automation of industries and infrastructure; and products and solutions covering various aspects of data handling, including acquisition, transmission, orchestration, and management for applications in discrete automation, process automation, energy, and mass transit. It sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About RiT Technologies

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments. It also offers Beamcaster, an indoor wireless optical solution that allows high-speed, high-bandwidth transmission through optical signals between the central station and the user station. The company's solutions are deployed in a range of organizations, including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare, and education institutions. RiT Technologies Ltd. markets its products through independent distributors, resellers/integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and other strategic alliance partners with companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. RiT Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Stins Coman Incorporated.

