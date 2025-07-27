Comparing Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Astronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Astrotech has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,536.99% -46.37% -42.51% Astronics -0.43% 18.45% 7.29%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $1.66 million 5.62 -$11.67 million ($8.42) -0.66 Astronics $795.43 million 1.50 -$16.22 million ($0.12) -280.83

This table compares Astrotech and Astronics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astronics. Astronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Astronics beats Astrotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers to OEMs; and aircraft operators, such as airlines; suppliers to the aircraft operators; and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. Astronics Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

