Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VMI. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $360.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.12. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 128.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

