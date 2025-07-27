Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TME. Nomura Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $26.20 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of TME opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,463,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 160,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,271.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,924,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,075 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.