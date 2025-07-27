Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.07 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.