Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

SMC opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $474.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after buying an additional 233,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 114,304 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

