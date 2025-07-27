Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

