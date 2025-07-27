Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Head to Head Contrast

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accenture and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Accenture alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 7 15 1 2.74 Telos 0 3 2 0 2.40

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $365.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Telos has a consensus price target of $3.94, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Accenture.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $64.90 billion 2.73 $7.26 billion $12.56 22.54 Telos $108.27 million 1.93 -$52.52 million ($0.75) -3.79

This table compares Accenture and Telos”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.61% 26.55% 13.44% Telos -49.19% -33.16% -26.52%

Volatility and Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture beats Telos on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics solution, which is a threat feed source of global Internet Protocol addresses known to engage in potentially malicious activity, including mass scanning and generic opportunistic attacks; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyberattack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. In addition, the company provides IDTrust360, an enterprise digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX, a touchless fingerprint biometric solution for mobile devices. Further, it offers secure mobility solutions that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concerns across and beyond the enterprise; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and services for defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. Telos Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.