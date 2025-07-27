Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.28. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBIN

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.