Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEL

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $398.31 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.