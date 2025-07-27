Beyond (BYON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $250.37 million for the quarter.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 77.61% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BYON stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Beyond from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,076 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

