Wall Street Zen Upgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Sell

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

APLT opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 904.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 11,285,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 91.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,380,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,670 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 9,990,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 2,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,762,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

