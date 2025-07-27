Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ingram Micro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Stock Up 1.0%

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

Ingram Micro stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingram Micro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,793,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Ingram Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.