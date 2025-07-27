reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on reAlpha Tech from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of AIRE stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. reAlpha Tech has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 1,481.42% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. Research analysts predict that reAlpha Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of reAlpha Tech worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

