Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Synaptogenix Stock Down 5.5%

Synaptogenix stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.90.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

