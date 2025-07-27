Marathon Digital (MARA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 46.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $17.25 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $661,644.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 324,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,096.60. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 176,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,744. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,090 shares of company stock worth $4,270,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 65.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 8.2% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital



MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

