Wall Street Zen Upgrades Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

